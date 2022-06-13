Mumbai University pre-admission registrations begins, over 60k students register

More than 62,000 students have already registered as part of the pre-admission registrations process to undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Mumbai. This process kicked off on June 9 and as of now, these registered candidates have submitted nearly 80,000 applications (one student can apply for more than one course).

The figures were revealed by the varsity on Monday morning. While registration figures include students from different school education boards, including Maharashtra state board, applications have been submitted only by state board (HSC) students.

"In order to be able to submit applications, students need their class 12 scores. As of now only HSC students can complete this process, while the rest can do it once their results are released," said an official from MU.

Until 2021, HSC would be the last of the board results to be announced, making way for the admissions process to UG courses to commence immediately. This year however, state universities will have to wait for class 12 results of other school education boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC), before announcing the entire schedule.

Starting June 9, admission forms have been made available online as well as offline, until June 20. Similarly, the varsity has opened the online portal mum.digitaluniversity.ac, for pre-admission registration from June 9, until June 20.

"We have directed principals of all affiliated colleges to ensure that the admission process is conducted online so as to avoid large gatherings of students on campus for admissions. All in-house admissions will be conducted between June 10 and June 20 this year,” stated a circular released by the University on June 8.

