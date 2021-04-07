Home / Education / Admissions / NATA 2021 Admit Card released for April 10 test, here's how to download
admissions

NATA 2021 Admit Card released for April 10 test, here's how to download

The Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi has released admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination to be held on April 10.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:35 PM IST
NATA 2021 Admit Card: Candidates who have applied for the April 10 exam and wish to appear can download their admit cards by logging into the official website of NATA at nata.in.(HT FILE)

The Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi has released admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination to be held on April 10. Candidates who have applied for the April 10 exam and wish to appear can download their admit cards by logging into the official website of NATA at nata.in.

The first NATA exam will be held online in two shifts - from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 - on April 10.

How to download NATA 2021 admit cards:

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in

Click on the ‘NATA 2021 Registration’ tab.

Login by using your email id and password

Your admit card will appear on screen

The admit card will have your seat number and exam centre details.

Candidates should take printouts of their NATA 2021 admit cards, as they need to carry hard copies of it with them, along with one of their original photo identity cards, like voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence, to examination centres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

TS ICET 2021 registration begins today at icet.tsche.ac.in, check schedule here

IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams released

NEET PG admit card 2021 to be released on April 12 at nbe.edu.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall tickets architecture course exam admit card education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP