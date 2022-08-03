NATA 2022: NATA Phase 3 admit cards expected soon at nata.in

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture is expected to release the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase III on August 5, 2022. Once released , candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NATA 2022 phase 3 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in computer based mode (CBT).

According to the schedule, the admit card for phase III examination will be released on August 5, 2022.

The admit card will contain all important information including the date and time of examination, reporting time, examination roll number of the candidate, other personal information and important instructions.

The NATA Phase-II exam was held on July 7, 2022.

Phase-III exam will be conducted in 2 sessions- Session 1 will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Session-II will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The exam will be of 200 marks and will comprise of 125 questions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appearing in the third test is not mandatory and is purely at the discretion of the applicants.

” Candidate is required to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and must appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card- Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence.” reads the official notification.