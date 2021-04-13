NATA Result 2021 for first test to release tomorrow, here’s how to check

Council of Architecture will release NATA Result 2021 on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The result for first test will be released by the Council and will be available on the official site of NATA on nata.in. The National Aptitude Test for Architecture was conducted on April 10 across various exam centres in the country.

The result sheet will include marks obtained in the exam out of 200 and qualified or not qualified status. The qualifying marks for the exam is 75 marks out of 200. The NATA 2021 score will be valid only for admission in the academic session 2021- 2022.

NATA Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

• Click on NATA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.