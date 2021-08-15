Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Testing Agency to conduct BBAU entrance test

The process of admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, for 2021-22 session started from August 13.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
This year, the university is conducting its entrance examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has invited applications for 15 bachelor's, 40 master's, one course under 5-year integrated program, one diploma course on its Lucknow campus and seven courses on its satellite campus at Amethi.

The last date to apply is September 6 while the last date for submission of fees is September 7. The fee will be deposited through online mode. For more information related to this and for filling the online application, students can visit - https://bbauet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in.

"The entrance tests will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in which multiple choice questions will be asked," said Dr Rachana Gangwar, the spokesman for BBAU, Lucknow.

