Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam released, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 entrance exam. The admit card for students is available on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The examination for admission to Class 6 will now be conducted from May 16 to June 19, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in all states and UTs except in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland on May 16. The entrance exam in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be conducted on June 19, 2021. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on April 10, but was postponed due to some administrative reasons.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021: How to download

Students who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

• Click on Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the students will have bring in their admit card at the exam centre. Candidates will have to mandatorily wear face masks and carry sanitizers and water bottles along with the admit card and other stationaries to the exam center.