Home / Education / Admissions / Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam released, direct link here
admissions

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam released, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 entrance exam has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site at navodaya.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam released, direct link here(HT file)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 entrance exam. The admit card for students is available on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The examination for admission to Class 6 will now be conducted from May 16 to June 19, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in all states and UTs except in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland on May 16. The entrance exam in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be conducted on June 19, 2021. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on April 10, but was postponed due to some administrative reasons.

Direct link to download admit card

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021: How to download

Students who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

• Click on Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2021 for Class 6 exam link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG admit cards 2021 to be released on April 14 at natboard.edu.in

KMAT Answer Key 2021 released on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to download

JNU admission process may start by the end of April: VC

NEET PG admit cards 2021 delayed due to technical reasons

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the students will have bring in their admit card at the exam centre. Candidates will have to mandatorily wear face masks and carry sanitizers and water bottles along with the admit card and other stationaries to the exam center.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navodaya vidyalaya selection test navodaya vidyalaya samiti navodaya.gov.in nvs
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP