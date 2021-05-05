NCHM JEE 2021 examination postponed, check official notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has decided to postpone NCHM JEE 2021 examination. The examination that is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2021, remains postponed to remove hardship caused to candidates due to COVID19 and to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exam. The official notice is available on the official site of NTA on nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the new exam date will be announced by the Agency in due course of time. The new date can be checked by all candidates on the official site of NCHM JEE.

Along with the postponement of the exam date, the Agency has also extended the registration date and other dates of NCHM JEE 2021 as well. The registration date has been extended to May 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can apply online.

The last date of registration along with opening and closing of correction window dates have been revised after receiving representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.

