NCHM JEE 2021: NTA extends registration and other dates, revised schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date and other dates of NCHM JEE 2021. The registration date has been extended to May 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NCHM JEE on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The decision to extend the last date of registration along with other dates was taken after the Agency received representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, as per the official notice.

NCHM JEE 2021: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule given below.

• Last date for submission of online exam application forms May 31, 2021

• Last date for payment of the exam fee online May 31, 2021

• Correction window June 2 to June 8, 2021

The Agency has also decided to postponed the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on June 12, 2021, in view to remove the hardship caused to candidates and ensuring larger participation of candidates. The new exam date will be announced in due course of time.

