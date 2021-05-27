NCHM JEE 2021 registration ends next week, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration for NCHM JEE 2021 next week. The registration process for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination will end on May 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply now through the official site of NCHM JEE on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The last date of payment of the exam fees online is also May 31, 2021. The correction window will open on June 2 and will end on June 8, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

NCHM JEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NCHM JEE on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

• Click on NCHM JEE 2021 online application link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details to register.

• Once done, login to the account using the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and click on to pay the application fees.

• Make the payment and download the confirmation page.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NCHM JEE 2021 examination has been postponed due to the hardships caused to candidates and ensuring larger participation of candidates. The new exam date will be announced by the Agency in due course of time.