NCHM JEE admit card 2021 released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NTA will hold the NCHM JEE exam 2021 in internet-based mode on August 10, 2021.

Direct link to download NCHM JEE 2021 admit card

Steps to Download NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for 'download admit card’

Key in the required details and sign in

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, nchmjee.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam, reads an official notice issued by NTA.

Admission to B.Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course is through the NCHM JEE exam. The NCHM JEE score is accepted by all the participating Institutes for admission to the B.Sc (HHA) courses offered by their respective institutions.