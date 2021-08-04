Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NCHM JEE admit card 2021 released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, direct link
admissions

NCHM JEE admit card 2021 released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, direct link

NCHM JEE admit card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:37 AM IST
NCHM JEE admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.(nchmjee.nta.nic.in)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NTA will hold the NCHM JEE exam 2021 in internet-based mode on August 10, 2021.

Direct link to download NCHM JEE 2021 admit card

Steps to Download NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for 'download admit card’

Key in the required details and sign in

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, nchmjee.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam, reads an official notice issued by NTA.

Admission to B.Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course is through the NCHM JEE exam. The NCHM JEE score is accepted by all the participating Institutes for admission to the B.Sc (HHA) courses offered by their respective institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall tickets nchm jee nta nchm jee entrance exam exam admit card
TRENDING NEWS

Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch

Listen to ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video shared by Nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP