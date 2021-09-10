NCHMJEE Results 2021 declared at ntaresults.nic.in, direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMJEE) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the NCHMJEE-2021 can check their results on the official website of NTA at ntaresults.nic.in.

The NCHMJEE-2021 was conducted by NTA in computer-based mode on August 10, 2021.

After exam, Questions, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were displayed on the NTA website https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in from August 28 to 30 and challenges were invited from the candidates.

Direct link to check NCHM JEE-2021 result

How to check NCHM JEE-2021 result:

Visit the official website of NTA results at ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "NCHM JEE - 2021 Result".

Key in your credentials and click on 'Submit'.

The result will appear on the screen.