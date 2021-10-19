Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET 2021 result soon: List of top 10 medical colleges
admissions

NEET 2021 result soon: List of top 10 medical colleges

Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the top medical college of the country. Admission to medical colleges for MBBS course is done through NEET scores.
NEET 2021 result soon: List of top 10 medical colleges in the country (HT FILE )
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

While the final result and rank list of NEET 2021 is awaited, medical aspirants can take a look at the top 10 medical colleges in the country as ranked by the union government through the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF). 

NIRF 2021 has ranked the medical colleges on the basis of teaching, learning & resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.  

Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the top medical college of the country and is followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu in second and third spots, respectively. 

Among top 10 medical colleges of the country at NIMHANS, Bangalore; SGPGIMS, Lucknow; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore; Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry; King George`s Medical University, Lucknow; Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.

The complete ranking list of medical colleges can be found from the list available in this link: https://www.nirfindia.org/2021/MedicalRanking.html

Topics
neet admissions
