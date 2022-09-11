NEET Counselling 2022: MCC to release schedule soon, important points to know

Result of NEET UG 2022 is now out and the next step for successful candidates is to apply for admission to medical courses at their preferred institutions. Undergraduate medical seats in India are divided into State and All India quotas in a 85-15 share. For state quota seats, respective state counselling authorities will hold the admission process following rules and regulations of that state. For AIQ admissions, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) is responsible for holding NEET counselling following an uniform criteria.

MCC will soon publish the schedule for NEET counselling 2022 on mcc.nic.in.

The committee is responsible for holding NEET counselling for these seats:

i. 15% all India quota MBBS/BDS seats of states, except for Jammu & Kashmir.

ii. 100% MBBS/BDS seats of BHU .

iii. 100% MBBS seats of AIIMS institutes across India.

iv. JIPMER (Puducherry/Karaikal) seats.

v. AMU seats.

vi. 15% AIQ seats of DU/IP University (VMMC/ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

vii. 100% Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Milia Islamia seats, including 5% internal quota seats.

viii. 15% AIQ seats of ESIC.

Reservation criteria for AIQ seats:

SC- 15%

ST- 7.5%

OBC- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

Ahead of NEET counselling, MCC will announce seat matrix – number of seats available at different institutions – on the official website. Candidates should download their NEET rank card from neet.nta.nic.in in order to participate in the counselling process. They are also advised to keep their NEET application form handy.

