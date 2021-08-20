NEET MDS 2021: Counselling registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will start the counselling registration process for NEET MDS 2021 on August 20. Candidates can apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS counselling session will be done online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The round 1 registration process will end on August 24, 2021. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 25 to August 26, 2021, and the result will be available on August 27, 2021. Candidates can report to the college from August 28 to September 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply

NEET MDS 2021: How to apply for counselling registration

Candidates can apply for the counselling session by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

• Click on NEET MDS 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Once done, make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to undergo document verification and submit the fee. Failing to do so, one will allow their seat to be open for the next round.