NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration process for Round 1 ends today

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling registration process ends today, August 24, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the steps given below on mcc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:16 AM IST
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration process for Round 1 ends today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the registration process for NEET MDS 2021 Counselling on August 24, 2021. Candidates who still have applied for the counselling round for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be done from August 21 to August 24, 2021. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 25 to August 26, 2021, and the result will be available on August 27, 2021. Candidates can report to the college from August 28 to September 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: How to register

Candidates can apply for the counselling session by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

• Click on NEET MDS 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Once done, make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In the Registration Form for MDS Counselling 2021, the enrolment number refers to the number on your BDS Degree which is unique for each candidate and University from which BDS Course has been completed.

