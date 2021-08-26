Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET MDS 2021: Registration for Maharashtra colleges admission begins today
admissions

NEET MDS 2021: Registration for Maharashtra colleges admission begins today

Maharashtra colleges admission on the basis of NEET MDS 2021 begins today. Candidates can check the complete schedule given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:59 AM IST
NEET MDS 2021: Registration for Maharashtra colleges admission begins today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for Maharashtra colleges admission through NEET MDS 2021 from August 26 onwards. The registration process will be for admission to postgraduate Dental courses at State Government/ Corporation/ Aided/Unaided Private/Minority Dental Institutions in the State of Maharashtra for Academic Year 2021-22. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, those candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 Examination and desirous of applying for available seats of Dental Course in State Government/Corporation/Aided/Unaided Private and Minority colleges in the State of Maharashtra, should submit registration by August 29, 2021.

All the registered or eligible candidates are supposed to upload all required documents between August 26 to August 30, 2021 for Postgraduate Dental admissions. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

Complete Schedule here

Online registration begins August 26, 2021
Online registration closes August 29, 2021
Uploading of all required documents after successful payment August 26 to August 30, 2021 
Display of seat matrix August 27, 2021
Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible CandidatesAugust 27 to August 31, 2021 
Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered CandidatesSeptember 2, 2021
Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021 September 4, 2021 
Last date of Joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round September 9, 2021 
RELATED STORIES

The information submitted will be used for preparation of NEET MDS -2021 Maharashtra State Provisional Merit List. The Physical Document Verification Process will be done at college level on reporting for admission during each round before admission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet mds cetcell.mahacet.org dental college
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GGSIU CET admit cards 2021 released for undergraduate courses

AKTU B.Arch Admission 2021-22 to be based on NATA scores, check notice here

Varanasi university to offer postgraduate course in Hindu studies, 1st in India

TS EAMCET Result 2021 releasing today, counselling to begin on August 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP