NEET MDS 2021: Registration for Maharashtra colleges admission begins today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for Maharashtra colleges admission through NEET MDS 2021 from August 26 onwards. The registration process will be for admission to postgraduate Dental courses at State Government/ Corporation/ Aided/Unaided Private/Minority Dental Institutions in the State of Maharashtra for Academic Year 2021-22. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, those candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 Examination and desirous of applying for available seats of Dental Course in State Government/Corporation/Aided/Unaided Private and Minority colleges in the State of Maharashtra, should submit registration by August 29, 2021.

All the registered or eligible candidates are supposed to upload all required documents between August 26 to August 30, 2021 for Postgraduate Dental admissions. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

Complete Schedule here

Online registration begins August 26, 2021 Online registration closes August 29, 2021 Uploading of all required documents after successful payment August 26 to August 30, 2021 Display of seat matrix August 27, 2021 Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible Candidates August 27 to August 31, 2021 Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates September 2, 2021 Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021 September 4, 2021 Last date of Joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round September 9, 2021

The information submitted will be used for preparation of NEET MDS -2021 Maharashtra State Provisional Merit List. The Physical Document Verification Process will be done at college level on reporting for admission during each round before admission.