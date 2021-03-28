Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here
admissions

NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here

NEET PG 2021 fee payment window has been reopened. Candidates who have not paid the fees yet can make the payment till March 30, 2021. Check notice on natboard.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here(HT Photo)

National Board of Examinations, NBE has opened the NEET PG 2021 fee payment window on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The window will remain open till 3 pm on March 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not made the payment of application fees can check the official notice on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The decision to reopen the payment window was taken as the payment of 1063 applicants till the date date was pending. The Board has given another chance for these candidates to make the required payment towards examination fees in order to complete the process of application submission, read the notice.

These applicants shall be able to choose the ‘Others’ option for the preferred test city which shall then be allocated by NBE within their State of Correspondence address, subject to availability of testing nodes. Any change in information provided in the application form could also be made during this window itself. No separate “edit window” shall be given.

The Board has also mentioned that during this window, no new application can be registered or submitted for the examination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KMAT 2021 registration ends today on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to apply

GATE 2021 score card released on gate.iitb.ac.in, here’s how to download

JAM Score Card 2021 to release today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to download

CLAT 2021 registration date extended, here’s how to apply

The board will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18 and the admit card for the exam will be released on April 12. Till now a total of 1,74,886 applications have been received for the examination. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet pg medical admissions medical college admission test

Related Stories

admissions

NEET PG 2021: Adapting to changes in exam pattern, tips to keep in mind

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:34 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP