NEET PG 2021: Registration and edit window extended till August 25
NEET PG 2021: Registration and edit window extended till August 25

NEET PG 2021 registration and edit window extended till August 25, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST
NEET PG 2021: Registration and edit window extended till August 25(HT FILE)

National Board of Examination, NBE has extended the NEET PG 2021 registration and edit window till August 25, 2021. Candidates who still have not registered themselves for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The registration link was opened on August 16.

The official notice reads, “The Registration Window and the Edit Window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55PM).”

The edit window can be accessed by candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form. To register or edit the application, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

• Click on NEET PG 2021 link available on the home page.

• Press new registration link and fill in the registration details.

• Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are completing their internship during July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window.

neet pg national board of education medical admissions
