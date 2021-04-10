NEET PG 2021 to be conducted on April 18, instructions for candidates released

National Board of Examinations, NBE will conduct NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18, 2021 across the country. Due to the recent increase in COVID19 cases throughout the country, the Board has released a set of instructions for candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The notice released by the Board reads, “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date. Therefore, it has been decided to add further protective measures for the candidates, towards the safe conduct of this examination.”

Instructions for candidates

Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the instructions given below.

1. NBE has increased the number of test centres and testing seats across the country for candidates to allot test centres within the state of their correspondence address to avoid any inter-state travel.

2. The admit card issued to the candidates will bear a COVID E-PASS for perusal of police & administrative authorities to facilitate movement of the candidates in case of any travel related restrictions. All state departments have been informed regarding the same.

3. The Board has decided to allot staggered time slots for candidates to report to avoid crowing at the test venue entry. Candidates are required to respect the allotted time slots as communicated individually through emails and SMS.

4. Thermal checking of candidates will be done at the time of entry. Candidates detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab created for this purpose.

5. Wearing face masks is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates who will not follow it will not be allowed to enter the test centres. Candidates will also be not allowed to carry water bottles, gloves etc to the exam hall. Only admit card and entry related documents will be allowed.

6. The Board will provide a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and 5 hand sanitizer sachets to all candidates. It is mandatory to wear the face shield at all times during entry and exit. Face shield will be required to be taken off during registration process and whenever face ID is verified during the exam.

7. After completion of the examination, candidates will have to leave the test venue in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit.

8. If a candidate has any COVID like symptoms or are proven COVID-19, they are advised to refrain from attending the examination.