NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for conversion released at mcc.nic.in

Directorate General of Health Services have released an important notice for conversion of candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS category to UR category and Nationality from NRI to Indian. The notice has been released for candidates who have registered themselves for NEET PG 2022 counselling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice states that MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing ‘Change of Category’ option on front page of Registration form which may be availed by only those Candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS to UR category for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling, 2022 and subsequent rounds. Similarly, candidates can change their nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘INDIAN’.

Candidates who will change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS to UR category or nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘INDIAN will be deemed to be UR/ Indian for further rounds of counselling and they will not be able to change their category back to SC/ST/OBC/EWS or nationality to NRI. This facility of changing category or nationality will be given only once.

The counselling registration was started on September 15 and will close on September 23, 2022. For more related details visit the official site of MCC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice here