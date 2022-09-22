NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC adds MD/MS seats in Round 1 seat matrix

Medical Counselling Committee has added MD/MS seats in Round 1 seat matrix of NEET PG 2022 Counselling. The list of seats can be checked by all registering candidates through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The seats have been added from across the country at various institutes after the Committee received information from various institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received after the start of Round-1 of counselling.

Henceforth, the competent authority has decided to include the MD/ MS seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates. Also, as per the notice, candidates can exercise choice filling for the newly added seats for Round 1.

The registration process for Round 1 counselling process will end tomorrow for NEET PG. Candidates who do not have applied for the registration process can do it and make the payment till 8 pm tomorrow. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice