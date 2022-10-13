NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registration ends tomorrow, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the registration process for NEET PG 2022 Counselling on October 14, 2022. Candidates who have still not applied for the Round 2 registration for admission to post graduate courses can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes are till October 16, 2022 and processing of seat allotment will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2022 and the result will be displayed on October 19, 2022. The reporting or joining by candidates will be done from October 20 to October 26, 2022.

Direct link to register for Round 2

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register for Round 2

To apply for the registration, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage click on PG counselling tab

Next, click on online registration link

Key in required details

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Keep the hard copy for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the last round. After this round, the Committee will be able to register for mop up round. The mop up round registration will begin on October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.