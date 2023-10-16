Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result out on mcc.nic.in, link here

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result out on mcc.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 16, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Candidates who have applied for this round for admission to MD, MS, diploma, MDS, PG DNB courses can check results on mcc.nic.in.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced results of the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for this round for admission to MD, MS, diploma, MDS, PG DNB courses can check it on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result out on mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission had invited feedback on any discrepancy till 4 pm today via email and now, the provisional result is considered final.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 04:00 P.M of 16.10.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” MCC said.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it added.

MCC has asked candidates to approach the allotted college or institute for admission purposes only after downloading allotment letters from its website.

Direct link to check NEET PG stray vacancy round results.

Here is the direct link to check the notification.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
results neet pg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP