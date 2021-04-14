Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
NEET PG Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
National Board of Examinations, NBE has released NEET PG Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination will be conducted as per schedule on April 18 across the country.

As per the notice released by the Board, the admit cards have been made live. The process of issuance of admit cards shall be completed in one to two days. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on April 12 but got delayed because of some technical glitch. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

• Click on Applicant Login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed that NEET PG examination may be conducted as per the schedule following all the precautions and complying with all the SOPs issued by the ministry regarding conduct of examination.

