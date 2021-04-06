NEET PG admit card 2021 to be released on April 12 at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will release the NEET PG admit cards 2021 on April 12, 2021.

The NBE has informed candidates through its official website - https://nbe.edu.in - that the Board shall make admit cards live on the website on April 12. However, those, who will be found ineligible before conduct of NEET PG 2021 examination (scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm on April 18, 2021), shall not receive admit cards. Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2021 results is scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2021.

According to the NBE, the Board will inform candidates through SMSes and emails regarding the online availability of the admit card on NBE website.

The NBE will not send the admit cards to the candidates by post or emails. Hence, candidates will have to download their admit cards from the official website of the NBE and, then, affix their latest passport size photographs in the space provided on the card. The size of photograph should be minimum 35x45 mm, and should not be larger than the box printed on admit card for pasting the photograph. Furthermore, the face and head of the candidate should cover at least 75% of the photographs.

The NBE has clearly mentioned that it should be a colour photograph with a white background. It should display full front view of the face with a neutral expression, without caps, stethoscope, goggles, ornaments, etc. The Board has also informed candidates that there should not be any reflection or shadow on the face with red eyes, and the image should be printed on a high quality paper with at least 600 dpi resolutions. Furthermore, the photograph, to be used in admit cards, should not have kinks, scratches and stains.

In its NEET PG Information Bulletin, the NBE said that the candidates would also receive phone support regarding the examination from February 23 to May 31. This service will be available from 9.30am to 6pm on weekdays. Candidates will also get the phone service from 7am to 7pm on examination day (April 18, 2021).

Candidates can download their NEET PG examination 2021 admit cards from the official site of the board after they are released. They will have to click on NEET PG admit card 2021 link on the homepage. Then, candidates will have to enter their login credentials before clicking on the ‘Submit’ button. When the NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the admit card and take a print out of the same. Candidates must bring the admit cards to the examination centre on the day of the examination.