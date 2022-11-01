NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round registration postponed, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has postponed the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop up round. The mop up round registration has been kept on hold and will be conducted in due course of time. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, many PG DNB institutes have taken offline admission of candidates for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022. All such offline admissions which have not been generated through MCC portal will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will automatically come in the seat matrix of Mop Up Round for seat processing if not reported online, which lead to delay in registration of mop up round.

The Committee has put the registration module for Mop Up Round on hold to facilitate the institutes to submit details of admissions taken offline on the portal.

The registration was scheduled to begin on October 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official site of MCC for more related details.

