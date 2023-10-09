NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today
Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG stray vacancy counselling on the website mcc.nic.in.
Online registrations for the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin today, October 9. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the website mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, registration can be done till 12 pm on October 11 and fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm of the same day.
The choice filling window will be available till 11:59 pm on October 11 and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:59 pm on October 11.
Seat allotment result will be announced on October 14 and the schedule for reporting at allotted colleges is October 15 to 20 (up to 5 pm).
How to apply for NEET PG stray vacancy counselling
- Go to mcc.nic.in.
- Go to the PG counselling page.
- Click on the new registration link.
- Complete the registration process and then login to the application page.
- Fill all the fields, upload documents and pay the application fee.
- Submit the completed form.
- For future uses, save a copy of the final page.
