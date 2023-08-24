NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice locking facility ends today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the choice locking facility for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2. Candidates can fill the choices and lock it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The link will remain active till 11.55 pm.

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done from August 25 to August 27, 2023. The result will be released on August 28, 2023 and uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on August 29, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from August 29 to September 5, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: How to lock choices

To fill the choices and lock it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices and lock the choices.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The choice filling process was started on August 22, 2023. Choice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of August 24 upto 11:55 P.M of August 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

