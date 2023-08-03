NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice filling date extended till Aug 3

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule and the NEET MDS counselling schedule have been revised by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the revised NEET PG counselling schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can fill in the choices by August 4 till 10 am.

“The choice filling for Round-1 has been extended up to 10:00 AM of 04.08.2023 and choice locking will be effective from 05 :00 P. M of 03.08.2023 Upto 10:00 AM of 04.08.2023” reads the official website.

Earlier, the deadline for registering was August 1 and the deadline for making choices was August 2. Instead of August 5, the first round of seat allocation results for NEET PG counselling 2023 will now be released on August 7. Between August 8 and August 14, applicants must report to the allotted institutes.

NEET PG counselling 2023 revised schedule NEET PG 2023 Choice filling process July 28 to Aug 4 NEET Pg 2023 Choice locking process Aug 3 to Aug 4 Processing of seat allotment Aug 5 to Aug 6 NEET PG round 1 result Aug 7 Uploading of documents by candidates on MCC portal Aug 8 Reporting/ Joining Aug 8 to Aug 14

The NEET PG round two seat allotment result will be announced on August 25 and the round three seat allotment result will be announced on September 16.

Candidates can check the detailed NEET PG/MDS schedule here.