NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not released NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. When released, the MCC NEET PG schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The counselling schedule will include registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates. All these dates will be available for all four rounds - AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round....Read More

Candidates can submit the application/registration form only once. Those who submit more than one application/registration form, will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.

Follow the blog for latest updates on counselling dates, how to apply, seat allotment date and other details.