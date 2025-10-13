NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Where & how to apply for counselling when process begins

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: The counselling schedule has not been released yet. Check steps to apply. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule in due course. Candidates who qualified the NEET PG examination will be able to apply for the counselling via the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in, when the process begins. ...Read More

In the counselling schedule, candidates will get to know about crucial information like registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, reporting at allotted colleges, and verification of data dates in the schedule.

Additionally, there will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

