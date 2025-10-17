Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC begins Round 1 registration process on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration process started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:07 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Medical Counselling Committee has started the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 registration process on October 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC begins Round 1 registration process on mcc.nic.in, direct link here
    NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC begins Round 1 registration process on mcc.nic.in, direct link here

    Direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling 2025

    NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to register

    To apply for the counselling round candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET PG Counselling Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The Committee has activated the registration link for the candidates. However, the counselling schedule has not been released yet.

    The counselling schedule will comprise of dates of registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates in the schedule.

    There are four rounds of counselling- Round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Admissions/NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Begins Round 1 Registration Process On Mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes