The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will open the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice locking facility today, November 5. Candidates who have filled the choices can lock it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice locking facility to open today on mcc.nic.in (Hindustan Times)

The link to lock choices will open at 4 pm and close at 11.55 pm today.

The Round 1 processing of seat allotment will be done from November 6 to November 7, 2025. The reporting/ joining of candidates who are allotted seats will be done from November 9 to November 15, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC will be done from November 16 to November 18, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to lock choices To lock the choices, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice locking facility link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your choices will be displayed.

5. Check the choices and lock them.

6. Once done, fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.