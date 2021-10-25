Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates
admissions

NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates

NEET PG counselling begins today. Seat allotment processing will be held on November 1-2. The final result will be announced on November 3.
NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates(ANI)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NEET PG counselling begins today, October 25 for NEET 50% all India quota, Deemed, Central Universities, AFMS (MD/ MS/ DIPLOMA/ PG DNB) seats. Important information related to NEET PG counselling will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG counselling: Important points

  • Choice filling and locking will open from October 26 to October 29
  • Verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be done on October 30-31
  • Seat allotment processing will be held on November 1-2
  • The final result will be announced on November 3
  • “A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken,” the MCC has said.
  • The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason.
  • Candidates are advised to confirm the fee structure/ any other additional fee from the colleges before filling up choices for the same.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet pg counselling
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP