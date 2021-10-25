NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates

NEET PG counselling begins today, October 25 for NEET 50% all India quota, Deemed, Central Universities, AFMS (MD/ MS/ DIPLOMA/ PG DNB) seats. Important information related to NEET PG counselling will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG counselling: Important points

Choice filling and locking will open from October 26 to October 29

Verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be done on October 30-31

Seat allotment processing will be held on November 1-2

The final result will be announced on November 3

“A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken,” the MCC has said.

The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason.

Candidates are advised to confirm the fee structure/ any other additional fee from the colleges before filling up choices for the same.

