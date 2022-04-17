Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling: MCC issues clarification on eligibility for mop-up round
admissions

NEET PG Counselling: MCC issues clarification on eligibility for mop-up round

NEET PG Mop-Up Round Counselling: Candidates who have joined a college in the second round of all India quota (AIQ) or state quota counselling are not eligible for this round, the MCC said.
NEET PG Counselling: MCC issues clarification on eligibility for mop-up round(Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a clarification regarding who can participate in the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Candidates who have joined a college in the second round of all India quota (AIQ) or state quota counselling are not eligible for this round, it said.

“MCC is receiving many queries from candidates who are not able to participate in Fresh Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021…In this regard, it is mentioned that as per the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P © No. 174 of 2022 Anjana Chari Vs. MCC & Ors. the candidates joined in Round-2, whether through All India Quota or State Quota will not be eligible to participate in Fresh Mop Up Round and subsequent rounds of AIQ,” the MCC said.

The MCC has also released a list of candidates who are not eligible for the mop-up round.

“Accordingly, MCC of DGHS requested the DMEs of states to provide the list of Round-2 joined candidates of their respective states which is enclosed as under. Hence, the candidates of State Quota whose Roll No. is appearing in the list and the AIQ joined candidates are not eligible to participate in the ongoing Fresh Mop-Up Round,” it added.

RELATED STORIES

Here's the MCC notification:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP