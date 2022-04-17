NEET PG Counselling: MCC issues clarification on eligibility for mop-up round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a clarification regarding who can participate in the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Candidates who have joined a college in the second round of all India quota (AIQ) or state quota counselling are not eligible for this round, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“MCC is receiving many queries from candidates who are not able to participate in Fresh Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021…In this regard, it is mentioned that as per the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P © No. 174 of 2022 Anjana Chari Vs. MCC & Ors. the candidates joined in Round-2, whether through All India Quota or State Quota will not be eligible to participate in Fresh Mop Up Round and subsequent rounds of AIQ,” the MCC said.

The MCC has also released a list of candidates who are not eligible for the mop-up round.

“Accordingly, MCC of DGHS requested the DMEs of states to provide the list of Round-2 joined candidates of their respective states which is enclosed as under. Hence, the candidates of State Quota whose Roll No. is appearing in the list and the AIQ joined candidates are not eligible to participate in the ongoing Fresh Mop-Up Round,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the MCC notification:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON