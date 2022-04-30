NEET PG Counselling: MCC withdraws stray vacancy round provisional result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the provisional results of the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling, 2021.

The provisional result was announced on April 29 and it has been withdrawn because some colleges have taken offline admissions of students, the MCC said. It had asked colleges to complete the admission process online.

“It was brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS after the publication of Provisional Result of Stray Vacancy Round that some of the colleges had taken Offline admissions of the candidates allotted to them or had reinitialized the admission of candidates making their admissions ‘Null & Void’. Resultantly, the candidates were being shown as 'Not Reported' in Mop Up Round and their seats got reverted in the system for allotment in Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021,” reads the MCC notification.

Earlier on Saturday, the MCC had asked medical colleges to ensure that admissions in this round are completed online.

“Admissions which are taken in Offline mode and admission letters not generated through intramcc portal will be considered ‘Null & Void’. Candidates should also ensure that their Admission Letters are generated online through portal provided by MCC to colleges,” it added.

The MCC will again process the seats for the stray vacancy round after deleting the seats reported offline, and a fresh provisional allotment result will be announced.

The final result of the stray vacancy round will be published on May 2. The reporting deadline for this round has been extended till 5 pm on May 7, it added.

