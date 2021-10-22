Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 released, Round 1 registration begins Oct 25
admissions

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 released, Round 1 registration begins Oct 25

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 has been released. Candidates can register for Round 1 from October 25, 2021 onwards. 
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 released, Round 1 registration begins Oct 25
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021. The counselling schedule for post-graduate courses is available to the candidates on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The Round 1 registration will begin on October 25, 2021 and will end on October 29, 2021. 

As per the schedule, the choice filling will be from October 26 to October 29, 2021. The verification of internal candidates by respective institutes will be done from October 30 to October 31, 2021. The seat allotment will be done on November 1 and November 2 and the result will be declared on November 3, 2021. Candidates who will get the seat will have to report from November 4 to November 10, 2021. 

The Committee has stated that new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from November 15, 2021. 

Moreover, MCC will conduct counselling for 50 percent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, 100 percent of Central Universities, 100 percent seats of Deemed Universities, 50 percent AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation, all P.G seats of Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and central institutes,  VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS & RML Hospital and ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, Basaidarapur. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg result neet pg medical education in india
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP