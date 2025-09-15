NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC NEET schedule not released so far, how to check when out
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The counselling schedule of MCC NEET PG 2025 is yet to be released. When out, candidates will be able to check the schedule on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check information such as dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges....Read More
In addition, it will also consist information on dates for four rounds: AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
Only candidates who have been declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.
It should be noted here that a candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
Number of counselling round
Who is eligible?
How to check schedule when out
The schedule, when released, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page.
A new page will open where will enter the registration details.
Click on submit and login to account.
Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a printout of the same for further need.
Where to check
