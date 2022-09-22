NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: MCC to close registration process tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the registration process for NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 on September 23, 2022. The registration process was started on September 15 and will end tomorrow at 12 noon. The payment link will remain active till 8 pm tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.

For both the courses, the choice filling or locking facility will end on September 25, 2022. Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 26 to 27, 2022 and the first seat allotment result will be available on September 28, 2022. The reporting of joining of the institute will be done from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

Direct link for NEET PG

Direct link for NEET MDS

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022: How to register

Candidates can check these steps given below to apply for the courses.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG or NEET MDS link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

