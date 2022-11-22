NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process begins at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has started the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration process on November 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 counselling process for Superspeciality courses can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date for registration is November 28, 2022. Candidates can opt for choice filling from November 25 to November 28, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 29 to November 30, 2022 and the result will be announced on December 1, 2022. Candidates can report to their allotted colleges from December 2 to December 7, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: How to apply for Round 1

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on candidate’s login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

