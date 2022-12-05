NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling process begins today

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will beginthe National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 choice-filling from today, December 5, 2022. Candidates can fill out their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in, after completing the NEET SS round 1 counselling registrations. Candidates can submit their Super Specialty course preference (DM, MCH, and DNB) as well as their preferred college by using their NEET roll number and password.

Candidates can fill their choices till 11: 55 of December 7. The first round of seat allocation will take place between December 8 and December 9, 2022. MCC will release the NEET SS round 1 results on December 10.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the home page click on 'Super Speciality' tab

Click on the choice filling portal, log in with credentials

Fill in the choices in order of preference and click on the submit tab.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

