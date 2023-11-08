Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET SS Counselling 2023: Registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 08, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply through the link given under the Super Specialty tab on mcc.nic.in.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to begin registrations for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 today, November 8. Eligible candidates can apply through the link given under the Super Specialty tab on mcc.nic.in.

Results of the entrance test for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses was announced in October. The test was conducted on September 29 and 30.

Candidates who have been placed in the 50th percentile or above have been declared qualified and are eligible to apply for NEET SS counselling.

As per the counselling schedule, Registration and fee payment can be done till November 14. The registration window will close at 12 pm on the deadline and the payment window will remain open till 3 pm.

Choice filling can be done from November 8 to 14 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking option will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on November 14.

Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET SS counselling will be out on November 17 and candidates have to report at allotted institutions between November 18 and 24.

The second round of NEET SS counselling will be from November 27 to December 15. Here is the schedule.

