NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here

NEET UG 2021 date announced: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021. In a notification issued on its website, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the date of NEET 2021 saying that the exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode.

The agency further said the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in.

Once the NEET 2021 application form is released, eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam.

Aspirants of NEET (UG) 2021 exam have been advised to keep visiting nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET examinations for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

In 2020, around 15 lakh students had appeared in the NEET UG exams.