Directorate General of Health Services have released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice has been released for those candidates who have reported to Round 1 schedule. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, candidates who have joined the colleges can resign the seat of Round 1 starting from October 3 to October 10, 2022, after which NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 reporting candidates.

The resignation letter of the candidate should be generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. In such a case, candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. In case candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC, any offline resignation/letter is not permissible.

Further more, Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}