NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round seat allotment result on December 7, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The reporting can be done by candidates who have been allotted seats from December 8 to December 12, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check mop up round seat allotment result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

