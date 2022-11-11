NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result releasing today
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022. All those medical candidates who had registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and willing to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota seats can report to the colleges, if they grab a seat.
The Counselling Committee has also added many seats in Round 1 UG counselling for MBBS and BDS course. Candidates can check latest updates on NEET UG seat allotment results below.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 11:26 AM
NEET UG Counselling 2022: UP NEET UG seat allotment result out
UP NEET UG seat allotment result has been released for Round 1. The seat allotment result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 11:16 AM
NEET UG 2022: New seats added for Round 2
MCC has added new seats of MBBS/ BDS course for Round 2 counselling. The newly added seats can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in or also through the direct link given below.
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 11:10 AM
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule
Seat allotment result: November 11, 2022
Reporting at colleges: November 12 to November 18, 2022
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 11:01 AM
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:55 AM
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:50 AM
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:45 AM
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check
Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:40 AM
MCC NEET UG Counselling: Registration started on November 2
MCC NEET UG Counselling registration for Round 2 started on November 2, 2022. The last date to register for the counselling round was till November 7, 2022. The processing of seat allotment was done from November 9 to November 10, 2022.
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:35 AM
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 10:29 AM
