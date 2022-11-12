NEET UG Counselling: New seats added in round 2, allotment result next week

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday said that a medical college in Chhattisgarh has added 22 new MBBS seats and it has been included in the seat matrix of round 2 NEET UG counselling.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 09.11.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates,” reads a MCC notification.

Meanwhile, the committee has also allowed candidates to submit fresh registration forms and pay fees till November 13.

Further, MCC said candidates who want to resign the seat allotted in round 1 of NEET counselling can do it up to 3 pm on November 12 and after that they will be considered as part of round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for round- 2 of counselling.

For more information, candidates can visit mcc.nic.in.

