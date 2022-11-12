MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice released for Round 1, 2 candidates

Medical Counselling Committee has released an important notice for MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice has been released for Round 1 and Round 2 candidates. All those candidates who have registered for Round 1 or are willing to register for Round 2 can check the official notice at mcc.nic.in.

As per the newly released official notice, the Committee has opened the window for candidates who want to resign the seat of Round-1 can do it till 3 pm of November 12, 2022. After the said time, these candidates will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

This decision was taken after MCC received many requests from candidates to allow for resignation of their allotted seat in Round 1 and also considering the fact that many states including AFMC have recently declared their results.

However, Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. The Round 2 fresh registration link will remain active till November 13, 2022.

Official Notice Here

