MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice released for Round 1, 2 candidates

Published on Nov 12, 2022 09:17 AM IST

MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 candidates. The official notice is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee has released an important notice for MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice has been released for Round 1 and Round 2 candidates. All those candidates who have registered for Round 1 or are willing to register for Round 2 can check the official notice at mcc.nic.in.

As per the newly released official notice, the Committee has opened the window for candidates who want to resign the seat of Round-1 can do it till 3 pm of November 12, 2022. After the said time, these candidates will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

This decision was taken after MCC received many requests from candidates to allow for resignation of their allotted seat in Round 1 and also considering the fact that many states including AFMC have recently declared their results.

However, Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. The Round 2 fresh registration link will remain active till November 13, 2022.

