Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result on August 18, 2023. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those candidates who have been allotted a seat can upload the documents on MCC portal till August 19, 2023. The reporting or joining of candidates to the allotted institutes will be done from August 20 to August 28, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. The choice filling was started on August 10 and ended on August 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON