    NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 revised, check provisional result here

    NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 has been revised. The direct link to check revised result is given here. 

    Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 2:25 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the revised NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 counselling can check the revised result on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 revised, check provisional result here (Hindustan Times)
    NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for round 3 revised, check provisional result here (Hindustan Times)

    As per the official notice, candidates can report about any discrepancy to MCC of DGHS till 3 pm of October 23, 2025. The discrepancy can be sent to email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional result will be treated as final.

    The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any rightover the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

    Direct link to check revised NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result

    NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

    To check the provisional result candidates can check the result given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    Official Notice Here

    recommendedIcon
